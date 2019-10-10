Telemundo Partners With Quibi on Two Daily News Shows

Telemundo and Quibi have partnered on a pair of daily news programs for when Quibi launches in April 2020. The shows will be part of Quibi’s news and entertainment portfolio called Daily Essentials. One program is news from a bilingual and bicultural perspective and the second is entertainment news. Both will be produced in English at Telemundo Center in Miami.

The entertainment news show will run for five minutes.

“Telemundo’s partnership with Quibi is a great example of our company’s commitment to continue innovating and providing multi-platform news content to our growing audience at a time when they need it most,” said Cesar Conde, chairman NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. “Our viewers are young, bilingual and ambicultural – 50,000 Hispanics in the U.S. are turning 18 every month. We’re thrilled to be working with Jeffrey and the entire team at Quibi, an innovative company that understands and recognizes the power of our audience.”

Jeffrey Katzenberg is founder and chairman at Quibi. It and Telemundo previously teamed up on Natural Born Narcos, a prequel to the network’s hit series El Señor de los Cielos.

“At Quibi, our goal is to create content that reflects the diverse generation of millennials who are redefining culture and consuming media in entirely new ways,” said Katzenberg. “We are excited about our groundbreaking partnership with Telemundo to create a new format for news to reach a growing bilingual and bicultural audience.”