CBS News, Quibi Partner on ‘60 IN 6’

CBS News and Quibi are partners on 60 IN 6, which both said will deliver 60 Minutes storytelling for mobile consumers. It will be a weekly program running around six minutes per episode. The program premieres in April.

Jeffrey Katzenberg is founder and chairman of Quibi.

Related: Gunpowder & Sky Making Horror Series for Quibi

“This is a perfect opportunity to bring 60 Minutes’ style of storytelling, in-depth reporting and investigative journalism to a new audience,” said 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens. “We are excited to launch 60 IN 6, as our digital footprint is more important than ever.”

Based in Los Angeles, Quibi claims to bring together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood.

“60 Minutes has been, is, and will continue to be the gold standard of storytelling news journalism,” said Katzenberg. “Bringing their talent and resources to a new form of storytelling could not be more exciting for us at Quibi.”

60 Minutes recently began season 52.