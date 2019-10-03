Gunpowder & Sky Making Horror Series for Quibi

Gunpowder & Sky’s horror brand Alter is creating an anthology series for short-form mobile streaming service Quibi.

Episodes of the series, 50 States of Fright, will star Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones and Ron Livingston.

The first season of the show will feature stories based on urban legends from different states around the U.S. One, The Golden Arm, based on stories told in Michigan, will be co-written and directed by Sam Raimi.

“The driving force for us as a studio is to foster the careers of emerging talent by marrying them with proven innovators,” said Gunpowder & Sky CEO Van Toffler, the former MTV executive. “With 50 States of Fright we sought out a diverse group of breakthrough performers and fearless horror visionaries and partnered them with Sam Raimi to oversee the creative process. This winning formula ensures we’ll get a s-load of scares.”

The series is being executive produced by Raimi, Debbie LIebling, Toffler, Tony DiSanto, Cody Zweig, Barry Barclay, Tommy Coriale and Chris Magano.

Quibi, started by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, has raised $1 billion from investors including the big Hollywood Studios, plans to attract viewers with short-form content designed to be watched on mobile devices.