Telemundo-Owned WNJU New York Launches Investigative Unit

WNJU, the Telemundo-owned station in New York, is boosting its news offerings with the addition of an investigative unit.

Telemundo 47 Investiga will focus on in-depth enterprise reporting, led by reporter Pablo Gutierrez, according to the station. WNJU’s existing investigative unit, Telemundo 47 Responde, emphasizes consumer-related issues.

The team’s new investigative reports will debut Thursday on the Spanish-language station’s evening newscasts at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m.