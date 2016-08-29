Telemundo-Owned WNJU New York Adding 5 P.M. News

Telemundo-owned WNJU New York is adding a 5 p.m. weekday newscast to its lineup starting Sept. 26.

The newscast will kick off a 90-minute block of news programming Mondays through Fridays.

Nilda Rosario will join current weekday news anchors Jorge Ramos and Yaima Crespo to anchor the afternoon newscasts, the group announced.

Rosario and Crespo will co-anchor the 5 p.m. news, while Ramos and Crespo will co-anchor at 5:30 p.m.

The current 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news teams featuring Ramos, Crespo, meteorologist Pedro Montoro and sports anchor Veronica Contreras won’t change.