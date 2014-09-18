Telemundo Owned Stations Add 5:30 PM News

Fourteen Telemundo stations are adding a 5:30 p.m. ET newscast Monday through Friday starting Nov. 3, according to Telemundo Station Group. The group, part of NBCUniversal, plans to hire nearly 30 employees to produce the extra news content.

"Today's announcement marks a new era for the Telemundo Station Group and Spanish-language news," said Manuel Martinez, president, Telemundo Station Group. "All of our stations have a commitment to deliver the best local breaking news and weather to our viewers and this expansion will help us deliver the type of news coverage our viewers demand and deserve."

The stations adding early evening news are located in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, San Antonio, Phoenix, Tucson, McAllen, Denver, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and the Bay Area.