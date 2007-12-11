Telemundo Outlets Name VP/GMs

Telemundo station-group president Don Browne named Manuel Martinez vice president and general manager of WSCV Miami and Jose Valle VP/GM at KVEA Los Angeles.

“These appointments conclude an extensive search to fill two key positions in the Telemundo station group,” Browne said. “These are important strategic moves that will help to strengthen our stations and network partnership.”

Martinez comes from WNJU New York, where he was VP/GM.

Valle was GM at KXTX Dallas. He moves to a station that was beset by a scandal involving reporter Mirthala Salinas’ affair with the mayor of Los Angeles. His predecessor, Manuel Abud, was reassigned after the scandal.