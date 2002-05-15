Telemundo to offer Olympics, reality shows

Telemundo will air the next three Olympic Games in Spanish, the biggest programming perk from its new broadcast parent, NBC.

Telemundo unveiled its Olympic plans, which will start with the 2004 Athens

Games, at its annual upfront presentation Tuesday night in New York.

NBC purchased Telemundo for $2 billion and the deal became final just weeks

before the upfront.

NBC executives, including president and chief operating officer Andrew Lack and chairman and CEO

Bob Wright, were on hand for the presentation.

NBC and Telemundo plan to offer some ad sales in packages. "We will help

Hispanic marketers to reach the general market and enable traditionally mainstream

advertisers to reach Hispanic consumers," Lack said.

Telemundo's upcoming programming slate includes a Spanish-language version of

Temptation Island from Fox Television Studios and Protagonistas de la

Musica, a follow-up to the network's successful first try at reality,

Protagonistas de Novella.

Telemundo, of course, will have a crop of new novellas, including two holiday

specials in time for Christmas.