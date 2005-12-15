Telemundo News Chief Exits

Telemundo’s network news chief is exiting the company at the end of the year.

Joe Peyronnin, executive VP of news and information, is leaving after six years with the company. Under his watch, Telemundo News created successful news programs such as Al Rojo Vivo. He also managed international news operations and directed Telemundo’s 113 hours of commercial-free coverage after Sept. 11.

In a note to staffers, Peyronnin said that, after commuting between New York and the network’s Miami headquarters, he wants to rejoin his family in New York full time. In a separate message, Telemundo’s CEO Don Browne hailed Peryonnin’s contributions to the network, saying he “was an integral part in making Telemundo News into a top-notch journalistic team.”

Browne also credited Peyronnin with assisting in the reorganization of Telemundo’s news and sports divisions earlier this year.

For his part, Peryonnin applauded the division’s news efforts: “Let there be no doubt, the Telemundo network news division is respected and at parity with its peers, and it is a valuable partner for NBC News. The news division also plays a major role in fulfilling one of the company's founding principles: excellence in journalism.”

