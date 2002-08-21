Telemundo, NBA ink deal
NBC may have given up on the National Basketball Association, but its sister
network, Telemundo Communications Group Inc., inked a pact with the league to air NBA and Women's NBA games in
Spanish.
The three-season pact also includes a weekly highlight show.
Beginning with the upcoming season, Telemundo will air 15 NBA games and 10
WNBA games.
