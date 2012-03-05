Telemundo Names Rosabal Senior VP of News

Sylvia Rosabal, formerly Univision's vice president of news, has been named senior vice president of network news at Telemundo Media. She will report to Alina Falcon, executive VP of news and alternative programming, and starts immediately.

Rosabal will oversee "all network news content and be responsible for editorial direction, programming, and production of on-air and online news properties...as well as other related network news programming such as breaking news and specials," said Telemundo in a statement. "She also will have operational oversight of the network's daily news magazine program, Al Rojo Vivo," and will "play a key role in strengthening the synergies with Telemundo's owned and operated stations and leveraging the relationship with and expertise of NBC News," Telemundo added

Alina Falcon is also a veteran of Spanish-language giant Univision. She came on board at rival Telemundo in December.

Ramon Escobar headed up Telemundo's network news until his resignation in September

"Sylvia's award-winning news career, journalistic integrity and leadership skills will further enhance Telemundo's commitment to inform, educate and empower our community through our news and information content," said Falcon. "She has a deep understanding of Hispanic America and a proven track record in journalism excellence that will strengthen the connection with our audience and help us drive growth across all our network news properties."