Telemundo Names Alvarez Senior VP of Alternative Progs

Maria Lopez Alvarez has been named senior vice president of alternative programming at Telemundo Media. A 26 year veteran of Univision, Alvarez will report to Alina Falcon, Telemundo's executive VP of news and alternative programming.

Effective immediately, Alvarez will "oversee day to day operations of Telemundo's alternative and reality programming," Telemundo said in a statement. She will also supervise new program development.

"Maria's broad knowledge and extensive experience in programming and production make her a tremendous addition to our team," said Falcon. "Her expertise as the executive-in-charge of many successful programs and understanding of our audience will be a strong asset as we build on the success of our programming."

Formerly the president of news at Univision, Falcon joined Telemundo last month.

Alvarez was VP of alternative programming and vertical platforms at Univision. Her career there began in 1983, when she joined WLTV Miami as an associate and line producer.