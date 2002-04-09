Telemundo nabs Univision's Arraras
NBC and Telemundo are planning a press conference in Coral Gables, Fla.,
Wednesday to announce that they've persuaded Univision star Maria Celeste
Arraras to host a new 5 p.m. "infotainment" show for Telemundo.
Arraras has been doing a similar show on Univision (also at 5 p.m.), where
she has been for the last 12 years.
Sources said the bilingual Arraras will also file stories for NBC News,
possibly for both MSNBC and Dateline, although those details are still
being finalized.
It's the first big announcement for Telemundo since NBC agreed to purchase
the network late last year.
On hand at the press conference will be NBC president Andrew Lack and
Telemundo president Jim McNamara.
