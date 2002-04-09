Telemundo nabs Univision's Arraras

NBC and Telemundo are planning a press conference in Coral Gables, Fla.,

Wednesday to announce that they've persuaded Univision star Maria Celeste

Arraras to host a new 5 p.m. "infotainment" show for Telemundo.

Arraras has been doing a similar show on Univision (also at 5 p.m.), where

she has been for the last 12 years.

Sources said the bilingual Arraras will also file stories for NBC News,

possibly for both MSNBC and Dateline, although those details are still

being finalized.

It's the first big announcement for Telemundo since NBC agreed to purchase

the network late last year.

On hand at the press conference will be NBC president Andrew Lack and

Telemundo president Jim McNamara.