Telemundo Launches Global Studio for Scripted Content

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises said it launched Telemundo Global Studios, a new unit that consolidates the company’s domestic and international scripted production units.



Telemundo Global Studios will be headed by Marcos Santana, who had been president of Telemundo International and president of Telemundo International Studios.



Santana will be responsible for Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International and the company’s co-production partnerships. He reports to Cesar Conde, chairman, NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. Also reporting to Conde is Luis Silberwasser, who continues to be in charge of Telemundo and Universo in the U.S.



“Marcos brings decades of experience in content development, production and distribution. In this broader role, he is uniquely positioned to propel and expand our content creation capabilities worldwide,” said Conde. “We are fortunate to have both Marcos and Luis manage two of our fastest growing business units, as we continue to make Telemundo the undisputed leader in Hispanic media.”

Santa joined NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in 2007 when it bought Tepuy International Corp.

Telemundo Studios produces about 800 hours of programming a year. Telemundo International Studios produces short format scripted programs and big-budget miniseries for broadcast, cable and digital media. Telemundo Interacional is the international syndication and distribution arm of Telemundo.