Telemundo Adds Local, National Newscasts in Noon Hour

Telemundo’s stations are increasing their news output, with ten owned stations, including those in Los Angeles, New York and Miami, adding daily local news at noon Monday, Jan. 22. That same day, Telemundo premieres the 12:30 national newscast Noticias Telemundo, Mediodia, which airs Monday through Friday. Audiences can livestream Mediodia on NoticiasTelemundo.com, through the Noticias Telemundo app and on other digital platforms.



Mediodia translates to midday, or noon.



“The need for local news has never been greater,” said Manuel Martinez, president, Telemundo Station Group. “Ours are the only local Spanish-language stations in their markets that can deliver their audiences hyper-local news, weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports, sports and entertainment information across all platforms. We are proud to dedicate more resources to our stations to help them boost their already strong local news programming to help them better serve their viewers with the news and information they need and deserve.”



Besides KVEA Los Angeles, WNJU New York and WSCV Miami, the Telemundo stations adding the noon news are KTMD Houston, KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth, WSNS Chicago, KVDA San Antonio, KTAZ Phoenix, KHRR Tucson and KTLM Rio Grande Valley (TX).



Anchors were not named at presstime for the 12:30 newscast.



“The launch of Noticias Telemundo, Mediodía is a response to a growing demand for news throughout the day and across multiple platforms,” said Luis Fernández, executive VP, Noticias Telemundo. “We are committed to empowering U.S. Latinos with news produced under Noticias Telemundo’s banner 'Telling It Like It Is’ ('Las Cosas Como Son' in Spanish).”



Telemundo Station Group was named Station Group of the Year for its local news efforts by B&C late in 2017. The group has 18 stations.



Telemundo is part of NBCUniversal.



