Telemundo Launches ‘Change The Game’ Campaign for Women’s History Month

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is market Women’s History Month with a new campaign themed “Change The Game," or Cambia el Juego,

The campaign, part of the networks’ Mujeres Imparables (Unstoppable Women) campaign will appear in public service announcements, special programming, community activations and employee events.

The campaign will also be part of the countdown to the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament, which will be broadcast on Telemundo and streamed on NBCU’s Peacock this summer.

Monica Gi (Image credit: Telemundo)

“Telemundo celebrates women every day of the year and this month we’re inviting all Latinas to unleash their confidence and the immense influence they have to shape their future,” said Mónica Gil, chief administrative and marketing officer for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “This new campaign recognizes and salutes powerful Latinas from all walks of life to ignite and embrace their ability to be unstoppable at anything they do.”

As part of the campaign, Telemundo will be collaborating with the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles for Girls Empowerment Day, bringing over 2,000 girls to the Dignity Health Sports Park for a day of fun, inspiration, and motivation, with clinics and workshops/

Telemundo will host an executive panel at its headquarters titled “Changing the Game Together” featuring unstoppable women and executives in the world of sports.

Employee activations include a "Las Mujeres Imparables de Telemundo" branded photo shoot for all women at Telemundo to celebrate their power within the company.

Mujeres Imparables is part of Telemundo's El Poder En Ti community outreach program and seeks to advance Latinas in the workplace and beyond. ■