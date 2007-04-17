Telemundo Joins NAB
Telemundo will be joining the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB President David Rehr said Tuesday.
Parent NBC rejoined the association Monday
after seven years, having left over the issue of the national ownership cap. NAB had said it was still in talks with Telemundo.
CBS and Fox left NAB over the same issue, but have yet to return. NAB networks now include.
