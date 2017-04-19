Telemundo Group Prepping to Launch San Diego O&O

The NBCUniversal Telemundo station group is starting to staff up for the July 1 launch of its new Telemundo station in San Diego, where it will run in conjunction with NBC O&O KNSD.

On Wednesday, the group announced that it hired Sabrina Lopez as VP of sales for the station, branded Telemundo 20 San Diego. She has spent 16 years in sales for the NBCUniversal Owned station group.

KNSD president and general manager Richard Kelley will add oversight of Telemundo 20 to his responsibilities, the station group said.

The group said it plans to announce more details about the station’s launch in the near future, saying only that it will broadcast using KNSD’s signal. The station will light up the day after Telemundo’s affiliation agreement with Entravision, which currently has the market’s Telemundo affiliate, expires.