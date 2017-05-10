Telemundo Group Launching San Diego O&O July 1

The Telemundo Station Group Wednesday announced that it will launch its new San Diego O&O—Telemundo 20 San Diego—on July 1.

The station will debut at 6 p.m. with a half-hour program offering a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the formal launch of the station’s news operation two days later, Monday (July 3), the group said. Telemundo 20 will air local weekday news at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The station will air on NBC O&O KNSD’s digital subchannel and will operate as KNSD-D3, according to the NBC Station Group, which owns both NBC and Telemundo O&Os. Cable subscribers will be able to access the station on channel 20. It will be delivered over-the-air on 39.20.