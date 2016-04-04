Telemundo Expands Consumer Investigative Unit to Arizona

Telemundo Station Group announced its consumer investigative unit, Telemundo Responde, will expand to Phoenix and Tucson this month.

KTAZ Phoenix and KHRR Tucson join nine other stations with consumer investigation teams, including in Los Angeles, New York, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Chicago and Puerto Rico.

The two units will be led by consumer investigative reporter Victor Hugo, with the first report airing on April 18 during Noticiero Telemundo Arizona. Hugo’s stops in local TV include Telemundo 52/KVEA and Univision’s Sacramento and Phoenix stations.

"Telemundo Responde will give a voice to the voiceless,” said Hugo. “With the expansion of Telemundo Responde to Arizona, our communities will now have an opportunity to get real answers to the consumer problems they face every day.”

Telemundo Responde launched in 2014 and has produced over 1,800 stories.