Telemundo Employee Camuy Killed in Orlando Shooting

Jonathan A. Camuy, who worked for Telemundo, was among the victims in the Orlando shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning, the network confirmed.

Camuy's death was confirmed in an email from NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke and a spokesperson for Telemundo confirmed that an employee was one of the victims. NBC's WTVJ Miami had the first report about Camuy.

A list of victims updated by the City of Orlando at 1:55 p.m. included "Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega," listed as 24 years old.

Camuy had moved from San Juan to Florida to work for the network.

"We are extremely saddened by the death of Jonathan Camuy, a contractor working with Telemundo’s La Voz Kids production team in Orlando. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with his family and friends," said a Telemundo spokersperson.

"Jonathan was an extremely hard-working individual, full of life, enthusiastic and with a great personality. He will be missed dearly.

"Most recently, Jonathan was working on the current season (4th) of La Voz Kids. Previously, he had worked on season three of La Voz Kids and the Billboard Latin Music Awards. He joined our production team with Yo Soy el Artista in 2014 and had worked at Telemundo Puerto Rico in the News department."

Authorities said Monday that the shooting killed 49 people and injured 53.