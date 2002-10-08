Telemundo buys three stations

NBC subsidiary Telemundo Communications Group Inc. has purchased, subject to Federal Communications

Commission approval, three stations already affiliated with the Spanish-language

network for a total of $53 million.

The network has agreed to buy KNSO-TV Merced, Calif. (in the Fresno-Visalia

market) from Sainte 51 Partners II for $33 million.

Telemundo has also agreed to buy KDRX-LP Phoenix and KHRR-TV Tucson, both

in Arizona, from The Apogee Cos. (principally owned by Roy Disney) for

approximately $20 million.

Kalil & Co. served as the exclusive broker for both

transactions.