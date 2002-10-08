Telemundo buys three stations
NBC subsidiary Telemundo Communications Group Inc. has purchased, subject to Federal Communications
Commission approval, three stations already affiliated with the Spanish-language
network for a total of $53 million.
The network has agreed to buy KNSO-TV Merced, Calif. (in the Fresno-Visalia
market) from Sainte 51 Partners II for $33 million.
Telemundo has also agreed to buy KDRX-LP Phoenix and KHRR-TV Tucson, both
in Arizona, from The Apogee Cos. (principally owned by Roy Disney) for
approximately $20 million.
Kalil & Co. served as the exclusive broker for both
transactions.
