Telemundo buys three stations

NBC subsidiary Telemundo Communications Group Inc. has purchased, subject to Federal Communications
Commission approval, three stations already affiliated with the Spanish-language
network for a total of $53 million.

The network has agreed to buy KNSO-TV Merced, Calif. (in the Fresno-Visalia
market) from Sainte 51 Partners II for $33 million.

Telemundo has also agreed to buy KDRX-LP Phoenix and KHRR-TV Tucson, both
in Arizona, from The Apogee Cos. (principally owned by Roy Disney) for
approximately $20 million.

Kalil & Co. served as the exclusive broker for both
transactions.