Telemundo Announces News Initiative
Telemundo, the NBC Universal-owned Spanish language network,
announced a major news initiative Dec. 14 that included the creation of
a national public affairs program, increased investment in local
newscasts at Telemundo stations and a new multimedia strategy.
Additionally,Jose Diaz-Balart will replace Pedro Sevcec on Noticiero Telemundo, the network's nightly newscast. Sevcec's contract
has not been renewed. Diaz-Balart, who has hosted various programs
at Telemundo,
will also helm the network's upcoming Sunday public affairs
program, which is targeted to bow in the first quarter next year.
Prior to joining Telemundo, Diaz-Balart was a co-anchor of CBS This
Morning.
Telemundo recently added anchor Carmen Dominicci as a
contributor to Noticiero Telemundo and Al Rojo Vivo con Maria Celeste.
On the local news front, Telemundo's station group will
create content centers intended to improve news coverage and provide
multimedia news content to local stations.
Telemundo also named Jose Marquez, architect of mun2
Digital, to focus on the multimedia elements of Noticiero. In his new role of
VP Interactive Strategy, Marquez will be responsible for
developing interactive content for the evening newscasts. He will
report to Peter Blacker, Executive Vice President of Digital Media and
Emerging Businesses.
