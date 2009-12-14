Telemundo Announces News Initiative

Telemundo, the NBC Universal-owned Spanish language network,

announced a major news initiative Dec. 14 that included the creation of

a national public affairs program, increased investment in local

newscasts at Telemundo stations and a new multimedia strategy.

Additionally,Jose Diaz-Balart will replace Pedro Sevcec on Noticiero Telemundo, the network's nightly newscast. Sevcec's contract

has not been renewed. Diaz-Balart, who has hosted various programs

at Telemundo,

will also helm the network's upcoming Sunday public affairs

program, which is targeted to bow in the first quarter next year.

Prior to joining Telemundo, Diaz-Balart was a co-anchor of CBS This

Morning.

Telemundo recently added anchor Carmen Dominicci as a

contributor to Noticiero Telemundo and Al Rojo Vivo con Maria Celeste.

On the local news front, Telemundo's station group will

create content centers intended to improve news coverage and provide

multimedia news content to local stations.

Telemundo also named Jose Marquez, architect of mun2

Digital, to focus on the multimedia elements of Noticiero. In his new role of

VP Interactive Strategy, Marquez will be responsible for

developing interactive content for the evening newscasts. He will

report to Peter Blacker, Executive Vice President of Digital Media and

Emerging Businesses.