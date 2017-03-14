Telemundo Affiliate Coming to Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C., is slated to get its first full-power, high-def Spanish-language TV station with the launch of a Telemundo affiliate.



Cox Media Group will launch Telemundo Charlotte on June 1, the company announced. It will air in high-definition over the air on ABC affiliate WSOC’s digital subchannel 9.2, as well as on pay-TV platforms. LAFF TV will move to channel 64.4.

Charlotte is the fastest growing Hispanic DMA in the Carolinas and the third-fastest-growing Hispanic DMA in the southeast, according to Cox. The area has seen its Hispanic population increase by 177% since 2000, it said.