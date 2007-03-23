Telemundo 51 Launches Citizenship Campaign

Miami station Telemundo 51 kicks off a year-long U.S. citizenship campaign today, focusing on increasing awareness among its viewers about the importance of becoming citizens.

The campaign includes special TV programs, phone banks, chats on its Website and citizenship fairs. The first phone bank is operational today, manned by attorneys who specialize in immigration law. Special on-air programs kick off tomorrow morning.

“It is estimated that there are hundreds of thousands of people in Florida who meet the requirements for U.S. citizenship and it is our responsibility to make the process more accessible to them,” stated Michael Rodriguez, VP and GM at Telemundo 51.