Teleglobe, TVNZ form Alliance

Teleglobe and TVNZ Satellite Services have formed the Video Transmission Alliance, creating the world's largest network for the transport of rich media content for broadcast television networks, Internet content providers, film studios, sports-rights holders and program syndicators. It will utilize Teleglobe's MPEG-2 4:2:2 fiber-optic network and TVNZ for its MPEG-2 satellite network. Programming can originate from TV access centers in Vancouver, British Columbia; Los Angeles; Montreal; New York City; Washington; Toronto; London; Paris; Johannesburg, South Africa; New Delhi, India; Bangkok, Thailand; Jakarta, Indonesia; Beijing; Hong Kong; Perth and Sydney, Australia; and Auckland, New Zealand. More centers will be added this year.