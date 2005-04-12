Telecoms Launch New Trade Show
The U.S. Telecom Association, which represents phone companies and the variety of services they now provide, said it will announce Wednesday the creation of a new trade show for "the converged telecom industry."
USTA is joining with the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), an association seeking technical standards for telecom, to announce the new show.
ATIS' 1,200 members include include Cox, Motorola, Qualcomm, AT&T, and Nextel.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.