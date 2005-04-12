Telecoms Launch New Trade Show

The U.S. Telecom Association, which represents phone companies and the variety of services they now provide, said it will announce Wednesday the creation of a new trade show for "the converged telecom industry."

USTA is joining with the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), an association seeking technical standards for telecom, to announce the new show.

ATIS' 1,200 members include include Cox, Motorola, Qualcomm, AT&T, and Nextel.

