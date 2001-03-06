Telecom subcommittee skeds FCC reform hearing

The House Telecommunications Subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), will hold its first hearing on FCC reform on Thursday, March 29.

The committee has been planning to hold a series of hearings on reforming the agency, following up on work it started last year. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) says he will leave "first crack" at agency reform to new FCC Chairman Michael Powell.

Former FCC Chairman William Kennard wanted to add bureaus to the agency, Tauzin said Tuesday after speaking at a Washington conference, but "I'm sure Chairman Powell is not going to come up with a zany idea like that." - Paige Albiniak