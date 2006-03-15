Telcos Unveil IPTV Compatibility Principles

As advertised, the Consumer Electronics Association and telcos AT&T, BellSouth and Verizon Wednesday announced a series of principles designed to set standards for IPTV devices for consumers.

Telephone companies are increasingly getting into the video space, Verizon with its FiOS video service and AT&T with its planned LightSpeed.

Those IPTV principles include nationwide compatibility, open standards, reasonable licensing terms, certification and testing procedures, and reasonable terms of service for consumers.

Susanne Guyer, senior VP, federal regulatory affairs, for Verizon, said that "what we'd like to see is the customers have an easier experience" in setting up IPTV service. She called hooking up HDTV's "the most daunting thing for customers."

Compatibility should also help drive a retail market for IPTV devices, something the FCC has been encouraging in the cable set-top market.--John Eggerton contributed to this report.