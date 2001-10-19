Tektronix on tour
Tektronix Inc. has set the dates for 'Technology Symposium 2001,' a series of
free seminars that will focus on mobile communications, optical communications
and digital-video instruction as demonstrated by the company's latest test and
measurement products.
The symposium begins Nov. 6 in Ottawa and continues through Dec. 7 in San
Jose, Calif. The tour will cover 10 cities across the United States and
Canada.
Anyone wanting information on places, dates and registration should call
800-301-3430 or click on www.tektronix.com/symposium.
