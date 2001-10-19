Tektronix on tour

Tektronix Inc. has set the dates for 'Technology Symposium 2001,' a series of

free seminars that will focus on mobile communications, optical communications

and digital-video instruction as demonstrated by the company's latest test and

measurement products.

The symposium begins Nov. 6 in Ottawa and continues through Dec. 7 in San

Jose, Calif. The tour will cover 10 cities across the United States and

Canada.

Anyone wanting information on places, dates and registration should call

800-301-3430 or click on www.tektronix.com/symposium.