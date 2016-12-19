Tegna's Hunt Moving From Corporate to WBIR Knoxville

As end-of-year hiring continues, David Hunt, Tegna’s director of local sports strategy, has been named president and general manager of WBIR, the group’s NBC affiliate in Knoxville, Tenn.

In his most recent job, Hunt worked across the company to develop execution strategies around sports content across all platforms. He oversaw Tegna’s coordination of the Olympics and Super Bowl coverage as well as several non-sports initiatives including pilot programming and product testing.

Hunt started his broadcast career at KUSA Denver in 1991 as a news editor. He later became executive producer of sports and weather.