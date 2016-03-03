Tegna Ups Risa Omega to President/GM of KXTV Sacramento

Tegna has elevated Risa Omega to president and general manager of KXTV, its ABC affiliate in Sacramento. Omega, who has been with the station for 26 years, had been director of sales since 2010.

“Under Risa’s leadership, the sales team at KXTV has always achieved great results and I know she will employ those leadership skills throughout the station and across the Sacramento community,” said Dave Lougee, Tegna Media president. “Risa knows the greater Sacramento area better than anyone and her background and innovative approach will benefit our terrific team at KXTV and the consumers and businesses they serve.”

Omega takes over for Maria Barrs, who is retiring.