Tegna To Use TVSquared For Cross-Platform Attribution

Tegna said it will use TVSquared for cross-platform closed-loop measurement and attribution, giving advertisers data on the reach and effectiveness of data-driven campaigns on linear, over-the-top and connected TV.

In addition to Tegna’s stations in 51 markets, TVSquared will provide attribution for the 125 networks sold by Premion, Tegna’s OTT advertising company.

“The TV ecosystem is in the midst of an evolution that demands cross-platform analytics,” said Jessica Daigle, vice president of sales intelligence at Tegna. “TVSquared is an industry leader for local TV and OTT ad measurement and attribution and is the right partner to prove the value of our media and grow our advertiser’s local businesses.”

Tegna and TVSquared will be providing advanced, always-on, cross-platform analytics to advertisers to better understand TV’s impact and effectiveness at the household-level.

“The scale of this cross-platform initiative is a huge signal to the market about the advancements happening to make TV more accountable,” said Jo Kinsella, president of TVSquared. “We are thrilled to partner with Tegna and Premion on this game-changing solution and arm its diverse client base with the transparency and intel needed to leverage the power of cross-platform TV advertising.”