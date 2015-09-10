Tegna Taps Tom Cury as President, GM of KENS in San Antonio

Tegna announced Thursday the appointment of Tom Cury to the position of president and general manager of KENS in San Antonio, Texas.

Cury, who had been serving as director of sales at Tegna’s WFAA in Dallas since 2011, will supervise all of KENS’ operating functions as Tegna grows statewide.

“Tom’s leadership has been extremely effective at WFAA,” said Lynn Beall, executive VP, Tegna Media. “Tom’s experience, innovative approach and creative thinking will translate well to KENS and continue to drive KENS forward as the multiplatform heartbeat of San Antonio.”

A New York City native who started his media career as a Petry Television account executive, Cury has had stints at stations across the country, including Denver, Baltimore, Miami, Los Angeles and New York.

“(KENS is) uniquely positioned at the intersection of culture, technology, business and Texas and the future is extremely bright,” Cury said.