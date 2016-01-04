Tegna Taps Nicholas Lehman as Chief Strategy Officer

Tegna has appointed Nicholas Lehman as its chief strategy officer.

Lehman, previously president of digital for NBCUniversal, will help lead Tegna’s vision and strategy and cultivate new business. He will also develop strategic partnerships and initiatives across the company. He will report to Tegna president and CEO Gracia Martore.

“Nick is a multi-platform leader with a proven track record of building innovative media and technology businesses,” Martore said. “Nick will be a valued member of our leadership team and his expertise in new product development, operational execution and strategic partnerships and acquisitions across both television and digital will help Tegna moving forward as we continue to look for ways to better serve our audiences.”

At NBCUniversal, Lehman supervised part of the company’s native digital businesses, including Fandango, launched media brands and devised digital video and M&A strategies. Prior to NBCU, Lehman was the CEO of Plum TV and COO of programming for IAC.

"It couldn’t be a more exciting time, in both the company’s evolution and in the overall industry, to join the Tegna team,” Lehman said. “I’m looking forward to working across our various companies to help drive continued growth and innovation among TEGNA’s extensive portfolio of broadcast and digital assets."