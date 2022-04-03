Tegna Shareholder Sues Claiming Takeover Filings Are ‘False and Misleading’

A Tegna shareholder sued the broadcaster and its board seeking to enjoying the company from closing it being acquired by Standard General because its proxy statements are “false and misleading."

Marc Waterman, who says in the suit he is an owner of Tegna common stock, filed the suit in the United States District Court on March 30.

Waterman has filed a number of shareholder suits in the last year. On January 22, 2021, he sued Nielsen and its directors after it agreed to sell its Global Connect unit, claiming the company failed to disclose material information regarding Nielsen’s financial projections. Waterman voluntarily dismissed the action on February 5, 2021.

In the suit against Tegna, Waterman charges that the proxy statement “omits material information regarding the company’s financial projections.” It also says the proxy doesn’t disclose some of the items used to make the projections that are contained in the document.

Waterman’s suit seek preliminary and permanent injunctions preventing Tegna from proceeding with and closing the transaction. It seeks that a proxy statement be produced that “does not contain any untrue statements of material fact.”

Waterman is also seeing court costs, attorneys and experts’ fees.

A Tegna spokesperson could not be reached for comment.