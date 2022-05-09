Tegna Reports Higher Q1 Net Income and Revenue

Tegna reported higher earnings and revenue in the first quarter and said it was on track to complete the transaction under which it would be acquired by Standard General in the second half of the year.

Net income was $134.2 million, or 60 cents a share, up from $112.6 million, or 51 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 6.5% to $774.1 million, a record for the company.

Also: Standard General Says Change Will Be Good for Tegna

Subscription revenue was up 1% to $392 million despite the impact of a lengthy blackout on Dish Network that ended on February 4.

Also: Tegna Stations Getting Upgraded Live, Local Streaming Apps

Advertising and marketing service revenue rose 10% to $354 million, Tegna said ad revenue grew in every product category except auto and got a boost from the Super Bowl and Olympics on its NBC affiliates, as well as growth at its Premion advanced advertising unit.

Political revenue was 18 million in the first quarter. That compares to $47 million in the first quarter of the 2020 Presidential election year, but was up 80% from the first quarter of 2018, the previous midterm election year.■