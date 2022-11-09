Tegna Reports 13.9% Increase In Third Quarter Net Income

Tegna , in the process of being acquired by Standard General , reported higher third quarter earnings and revenue.

The company said it was “on track” to complete the transaction in the second half of the year, subject to regulatory and other closing conditions .

Net income rose 13.9% to $146.1 million, or 65 cents a share, from $128.3 million, or 58 cents, a year ago.

Revenue rose 6.2% to $803.1 million.

Subscription revenue rose 2% to a record $377 million.

Advertising and Marketing Services revenue fell 12% to $321 million from last year, when the Olympics aired on Tegna’s large group of NBC affiliates.

Political ad revenue was $93 million, up 28% from the prior midterm election in 2018. ■