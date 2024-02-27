Tegna Names Tom Cox Chief Growth Officer
Daniel Spinosa named president of Premion unit
Tegna said it named Tom Cox, the president of its Premion advertising unit, to the new position of chief growth officer.
The company also said that Daniel Spinosa, Premion’s CFO will succeed Cox as president.
Cox, who had also been senior VP, business development at Tegna, will report to CEO Dave Lougee. In his new post he will lead efforts to accelerate Tegna’s digital business and oversee Tegna’s technology and digital product divisions.
“As we look to the future, Tom’s extensive experience leading transformative transactions and scaling early to mid-stage businesses will be instrumental as we chart our future trajectory,” said Lougee
Cox joined Tegna in 2011 from Fox Digital.
“This is a pivotal moment in Tegna’s history and media overall. I am eager to work with our digital, technology, and Premion teams to drive innovation and further growth across the business, leveraging the strength of TEgna’sgreat assets,” said Cox.
Before joining Tegna, Spinosa was with Comcast, where he was general manager for Xfinity Store and Entertainment Services. Before Comcast, Spinosa spent 12 years with AOL.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.