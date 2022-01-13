Tegna Names Rebecca Cantu GM of KIII-TV in Corpus Christi

Tegna said that it named Rebecca Cantu president and general manager of KIII-TV in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Cantu will join the stations on February 7 and succeed current president and GM Bruce Cummings when he retires March 4.

Cantu had been business development manager and community marketing specialist at Tegna’s KHOU-TV, Houston, where she’s been for 14 years.

“Rebecca’s proven track record of collaboration and leadership across departments has been a huge part of KHOU’s momentum in recent years,” said Brad Ramsey, senior VP, media operations for Tegna. “I am thrilled she will bring her energy and love of Corpus Christi back home to the community where she grew up and help lead the great KIII team into their next chapter of success.” ■