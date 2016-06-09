Tegna Names Next-Gen GMs in Seattle, Austin and Maine

Tegna-owned affiliates in Seattle, Austin, Texas and Portland, Maine have new people keeping things running as president and general manager.

Jim Rose now has the top job at KING Seattle, the NBC affiliate, replacing Ray Heacox after an 11-year run. Rose, who most recently was KING’s VP and station manager, will also oversee the group’s other Seattle-Tacoma properties: KONG, an independent station, and the nonstop Northwest Cable News network.

In Austin, Kristie Gonzales will take over as KVUE’s president and general manager, succeeding Patti Smith, who is retiring. Gonzales joins the ABC affiliate from WABC New York, where she was the O&O’s promotion and digital brand manager.

And in Maine, Brian Cliffe will oversee both WSCH, the NBC affiliate serving the Portland-Auburn market, as well as Tegna's WLBZ in Bangor, also an NBC affiliate. He replaces Steve Carter, who is now running KUSA, Tegna’s NBC affiliate in Denver.