Tegna, Megaphone TV Making Viewing Interactive

Tegna Media and Megaphone TV have struck a deal that is going to turn watching the group’s TV stations into interactive experiences.

The partnership will start with 12 Tegna stations using Megaphone’s Participation TV Platform during live news, sports and local broadcasts, providing viewers with means of interacting with the stations and each other during the programming.

The platform allows mobile and desktop users to participate in polls, live trivia experiences and communicate via social media related to the live programming.

Results are visible in real-time to viewers, as well as the programs’ producers and air talent.

In announcing the initiative, Tegna said the interactive experiences give viewers a voice in influencing and facilitating programming during events like political debates, sports and significant weather events.

“Megaphone TV is a natural partner for TEGNA Media as we continually look for innovative approaches that engage and inform our audiences across platforms,” said Tegna’s executive VP and COO Lynn Beall. “By using Megaphone’s innovative and interactive tools, we will be able to create content and advertising solutions that better serves our local audiences.”

Participation TV Platform also allows for interactive advertisements and sponsorships to be sold, appearing in linear broadcasts, on mobile and station websites, and on streaming platforms, such as Facebook Live, Tegna said.

The platform will launch on: WKYC Cleveland; WFAA Dallas; KUSA Denver; KHOU Houston; WTLV Jacksonville, Fla.; WBIR Knoxville, Tenn.; KARE Minneapolis; WVEC Norfolk, Va.; KPNX Phoenix; KING Seattle; KSDK St. Louis; and WTSP Tampa, Fla. More stations will be added throughout 2017.