Tegna, Mediacom Reach Retrans Agreement Just Before Super Bowl

Tegna and Mediacom Communications announced that the reached a new retransmission consent agreement hours before the kickoff of the Super Bowl.

The agreement ends a blackout that began December 31 and affected stations in 12 markets.

The companies said that all Tegna stations will return to impacted Mediacom homes as soon as possible.

Tegna also reached a retransmission agreement with Dish a little more than a week ago. That agreement ended a four-month blackout.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached a new agreement,” said Lynn Beall, executive VP and COO, media operation at Tegna, and Italia Commisso-Weinand, executive VP of programming and human resources for Mediacom in a joint statement. “This new agreement provides subscribers with access to valuable and important live local news, live local and national sports and popular network content. We appreciate the patience of our viewers while we worked to reach an agreement.”

Tegna has been involved in takeover reports involving Standard General and Apollo Global Management.

The stations involved in the Mediacom dispute are:

WQAD (ABC) Davenport, Iowa; Rock Island and Moline, Illinois

WOI, KCWI, WOID4 (ABC, The CW, COZI TV) Des Moines and Ames, Iowa

WZDX (Fox) Huntsville and Decatur, Alabama

WHAS (ABC) Louisville, Kentucky

WMAZ, WMAZ2 (CBS, The CW) Macon, Georgia

KARE (NBC) Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota

WWL (CBS) New Orleans

WVEC (ABC) Norfolk, Portsmouth and Newport News, Virginia

KPNX (NBC) Prescott, Arizona

KFMB, KFMBDT2 (CBS, The CW) San Diego, California

KSDK (NBC) St. Louis

KMSB (Fox) Tucson, Arizona. ■