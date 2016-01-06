Tegna Media Partnering With CrowdTangle for Social Analytics Boost

Tegna announced Wednesday a partnership with CrowdTangle, which will allow all its Tegna Media stations to use the social analytics company for monitoring, measurement and engagement.

“CrowdTangle is a natural partner for TEGNA Media as it continues to explore innovative ways to use new digital tools to create engaging content that serves our local audiences,” said Frank Mungeam, VP of digital content, Tegna Media.

With its real-time social analytics tools, CrowdTangle will help Tegna’s journalists find and track trending social content, local and national breaking news and important events. Since August, Tegna Media stations in several markets have been working with CrowdTangle.

“CrowdTangle will help our local news organizations take advantage of social media to discover, design and deliver news to our audience anywhere, anytime across platforms,” said Sean Wechter, senior VP of digital technology and product development, Tegna Media.

“Tegna is one of the most successful and innovative companies in the country when it comes to using social media to deliver news, especially at the local level,” added Brandon Silverman, CEO and cofounder of CrowdTangle. “They’ve been great to work with and we couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”