Tegna Launches Effort to Help Hurricane Victims

The Tegna station group has launched a fundraising initiative to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

All 46 Tegna-owned stations are reaching out to their communities, asking viewers to contribute to the group's Texas Cares effort. Stations, located in 38 markets across the country, are running stories on-air and on social media highlighting the effort and how viewers can help.



The tax deductible donations will go to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. The Tegna Foundation will match the first $100,000, the company said.



The stations have dedicated pages on their websites. Information is available on the Tegna website as well.