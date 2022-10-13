Tegna Launches AudienceOne Local Advertising Targeting System
Consumer behaviors determined using data from station website and apps
Tegna said it rolled out its new Tegna AudienceOne audience targeting system.
AudienceOne uses data from Tegna stations’ website and apps to build digital campaigns based on behavioral, household, contextual and buying behaviors.
Chirs Fehrmann, VP of digital product at Tegna said AudienceOne can be used used both on a local, market-by-market basis or by regional and national advertisers.
“Tegna’s local sales teams, as well as national sales teams are able to use AudienceOne for their advertiser's solutions,” Fehrmann said. “Tegna’s centralized programmatic team is currently testing AudienceOne's first-party data solutions within key solutions that will replace the 3rd-party cookie, which Google has announced to deprecate in 2024.”
Currently, AudienceOne can be used to target ads on Tegna’s websites, mobile apps and Audience Marketplace–Tegna’s digital extended reach product. Enabling the use of AudienceOne within CTV streaming campaigns is currently in development, he said.
“AudienceOne is a value-add feature of our digital advertising products and is available to any advertiser as a way to ensure their campaigns reach their intended audiences and maximize performance,” Fehrmann said. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
