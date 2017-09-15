Tegna Helps Form Post-Hurricane Supply Line

Tegna’s 13 TV stations are teaming with The Salvation Army, United Van Lines, Mayflower and Pilot Flying J to collect, transport, store and distribute supplies to those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.



The stations are setting up local collection events between Sept. 15 and 30. United and Mayflower are providing the trucks and Flying J the fuel. The Salvation Army will distribute the goods.



The stations will also air promos on the events across their broadcast and digital platforms.



Participating stations are WXIA/WATL Atlanta; WGRZ Buffalo, N.Y.; WKYC Cleveland; WFAA Dallas; WZZM Grand Rapids, MI; WBIR Knoxville, Tenn.; WHAS Louisville; WWL New Orleans; WVEC Norfolk, Va.; KPNX Phoenix; KXTV Sacramento; KENS San Antonio; KSDK St. Louis; and WUSA Washington.



“The support for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts from viewers in local communities has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Tegna President Dave Lougee. “I am incredibly proud of our efforts to raise more than $3,000,000 to benefit The American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. We are now proud to partner with The Salvation Army, UniGroup and Pilot Flying J as we continue to serve communities in Texas and Florida and improve the lives of those in need.”



(Photo via The National Guard’s flickrand courtesy of the Florida National Guard. Image uploaded on Sept. 11, 2017 and used perCreative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit the 16x9 aspect ratio.)