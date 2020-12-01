Tegna Foundation Ramps Up Community Grants

The Tegna Foundation is partnering with local Tegna stations and nonprofits to give out $1.85 million in COVID-19 relief, social justice efforts and more.



The money is in the form of 170 community grants in 48 markets (28 states) to fight against poverty and hunger and for health, quality education and jobs and economic growth.

Recipients will include rescue missions, food banks, The Salvation Army and many more.



Tegna stations have already raised over $65 million in COVID-19 relief since the pandemic began and has made over two dozen grants to community nonprofits targeting racial and social inequity as well as a $100,000 grant to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.



“During these extraordinary times, our stations’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future,” said Tegna president Dave Lougee. “We are proud to support all of our local partners and thank them for the inspiring work they are doing to serve the greater good.”