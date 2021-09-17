Tegna, Hearst, Scripps Require Employees To Be Vaccinated

Station group owners Tegna, Hearst Television and the E.W. Scripps Co. are requiring that their employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gray Television issued a similar mandate last month.

Tegna alerted its employees on Monday that they need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 12 in order to continue their employment with the company.

Tenga said it has a process for staffers who are unable to get vaccinated because of medical or religious reasons.

Last month, Tegna asked employees to submit their vaccination status. It found that nearly 90% of its employees were fully vaccinated.

Hearst Television this week said its employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 19.

On September 9, Scripps CEO Adam Symson sent an email to Scripps employees updating the company’s policy.

Effective Dec. 1, 2021, all Scripps employees and visitors to Scripps facilities are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 except in locations where a state or local law prohibits this mandate,” the email said. “Employees with a medical reason or sincerely held religious belief for not getting the vaccine can apply for an exemption through an accommodation process.

Previously, all employees, whether vaccinated or not, were required to wear a mask in Scrpps’ building when walking around or within seven feet of another employee. Employees who weren’t full vaccinated had to keep masks on at all times while in Scripps facilities.

Last month, Gray Television informed its employees that they need to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15 as a condition of continued employment.