Teens spark dating show ratings

The week a slew of teens got out of school, which coincided with the ratings period ending June 10, the youngest-skewing strips had a leg up in the syndication arena.

As the teen audience (age 12-17) surged 188% over the corresponding week in May, according to Nielsen Media Research, dating strip Blind Date scored a season best 2.4 national rating, up 9% from last week. Also stronger was Change of Heart (2.0, up 5%).

But off-net sitcoms Seinfeld